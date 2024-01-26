Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 31,600 Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,600 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in First Horizon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Horizon in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in First Horizon by 141.7% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. 76.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get First Horizon alerts:

First Horizon Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FHN traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,517,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,048,077. First Horizon Co. has a 1-year low of $8.99 and a 1-year high of $24.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.50.

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. First Horizon had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 17.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

First Horizon declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 23rd that permits the company to buyback $650.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on FHN. Raymond James upgraded First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. UBS Group raised First Horizon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $15.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on First Horizon from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com upgraded First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on First Horizon from $11.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.35.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FHN

About First Horizon

(Free Report)

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.