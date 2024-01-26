Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 776 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 776 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $1,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 8.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 30.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 7,753 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 69,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.3% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 101,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 0.9% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 962,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,493,000 after acquiring an additional 8,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SYF traded up $1.06 on Friday, hitting $39.52. 1,811,793 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,664,858. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.68. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $26.59 and a 52 week high of $39.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.12.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 10.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.31%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SYF shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.72.

In other news, insider Bart Schaller sold 4,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $174,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,259,975. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

