Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Trims Position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 14.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,415 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at about $285,013,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3,233.6% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 610,911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,192,000 after buying an additional 592,585 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 231.5% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 589,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,145,000 after buying an additional 411,543 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 300.0% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,550,000 after purchasing an additional 375,000 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 39.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,294,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $125,834,000 after purchasing an additional 366,211 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $91.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 240,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,106,967. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a PE ratio of 118.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.36. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.02 and a 1 year high of $117.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.68.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.02). BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 4.45% and a net margin of 6.36%. The firm had revenue of $581.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.51 million. On average, analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.99, for a total value of $939,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 425,112 shares in the company, valued at $39,956,276.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 13,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total transaction of $1,311,709.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,309,163. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.99, for a total transaction of $939,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 425,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,956,276.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,764 shares of company stock worth $3,233,509 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on BMRN. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BioMarin Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.30.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

