Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,918 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CBRL. TCM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.6% in the first quarter. TCM Advisors LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,269 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. increased its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.3% during the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 3,892 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 4.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,855 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 4.3% during the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $96.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.56.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CBRL traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.51. 121,658 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 505,275. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.05. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.47. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.69 and a 12 month high of $121.17.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $823.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $823.18 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 23.34%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 132.32%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

Featured Stories

