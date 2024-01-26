Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 910 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CZR. SCP Investment LP raised its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 9.2% during the third quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 710,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,908,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 59,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,017,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Highland Peak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,655,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 358.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,298,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 223,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,409,000 after acquiring an additional 6,719 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caesars Entertainment

In other news, Director Michael E. Pegram purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.90 per share, with a total value of $628,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 136,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,727,604.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CZR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. JMP Securities started coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.08.

Caesars Entertainment Trading Down 0.6 %

CZR traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $44.63. The company had a trading volume of 848,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,106,515. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 2.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.34. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.33 and a 1 year high of $60.27.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.07. Caesars Entertainment had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Caesars Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Caesars Entertainment Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 16 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts sports wagering across 28 jurisdictions in North America, including mobile for sports betting and regulated online real money gaming in six jurisdictions in North America; retail and online gaming and sports betting; and other games, such as keno.

