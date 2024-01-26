Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK – Get Free Report) (TSE:NDM)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.27. Northern Dynasty Minerals shares last traded at $0.26, with a volume of 2,356,392 shares changing hands.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Trading Down 3.5 %

Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK – Get Free Report) (TSE:NDM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). On average, research analysts anticipate that Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northern Dynasty Minerals

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NAK. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 355.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,300,770 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,421 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 358.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 780,384 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 610,335 shares during the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in Northern Dynasty Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 121.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 364,164 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. 9.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Northern Dynasty Minerals

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Pebble Copper-Gold-Molybdenum-Silver-Rhenium project comprising 1,840 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 274 square miles located in southwest Alaska, the United States.

