Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) vs. First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Critical Contrast

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Free Report) and Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares First BanCorp. and Northern Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get First BanCorp. alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First BanCorp. 27.15% 21.55% 1.55% Northern Trust 9.14% 12.44% 0.89%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for First BanCorp. and Northern Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First BanCorp. 0 1 1 0 2.50 Northern Trust 1 8 3 0 2.17

Earnings and Valuation

First BanCorp. presently has a consensus price target of $16.25, indicating a potential downside of 3.33%. Northern Trust has a consensus price target of $82.54, indicating a potential upside of 0.92%. Given Northern Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Northern Trust is more favorable than First BanCorp..

This table compares First BanCorp. and Northern Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First BanCorp. $918.39 million 3.16 $305.07 million $1.64 10.25 Northern Trust $6.77 billion 2.50 $1.11 billion $5.08 16.10

Northern Trust has higher revenue and earnings than First BanCorp.. First BanCorp. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Northern Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.8% of First BanCorp. shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.6% of Northern Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of First BanCorp. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Northern Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

First BanCorp. pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Northern Trust pays an annual dividend of $3.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. First BanCorp. pays out 34.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Northern Trust pays out 59.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First BanCorp. has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

First BanCorp. has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Northern Trust has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

First BanCorp. beats Northern Trust on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First BanCorp.

(Get Free Report)

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and commercial customers. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations. The Commercial and Corporate Banking segment offers commercial loans, including commercial real estate and construction loans, as well as other products, such as cash management and business management services. The Mortgage Banking segment engages in the origination, sale, and servicing of various residential mortgage loans; acquisition and sale of mortgages in the secondary markets; and purchase of mortgage loans from other local banks and mortgage bankers. The Consumer (Retail) Banking segment provides auto loans, finance leases, boat and personal loans, credit card loans, and lines of credit; and interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts and retail certificates of deposit (CDs), as well as insurance agency services. The Treasury and Investments segment offers funding and liquidity management services. The United States Operations segment provides checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as retail CDs; traditional commercial and industrial, and commercial real estate loans, residential mortgages, home equity loans, lines of credit, FHLB advances, and brokered CDs; and internet banking, cash management, remote deposit capture, and automated clearing house transactions services. The Virgin Islands Operations segment is involved in consumer, commercial lending, and deposit-taking activities. First BanCorp. was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

About Northern Trust

(Get Free Report)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services. This segment serves corporate and public retirement funds, foundations, endowments, fund managers, insurance companies, sovereign wealth funds, and other institutional investors. The Wealth Management segment offers trust, investment management, custody, and philanthropic; financial consulting; guardianship and estate administration; family business consulting; family financial education; brokerage services; and private and business banking services. This segment serves high-net-worth individuals and families, business owners, executives, professionals, retirees, and established privately held businesses. The company also provides asset management services, such as active and passive equity; active and passive fixed income; cash management; alternative asset classes comprising private equity and hedge funds of funds; and multi-manager advisory services and products through separately managed accounts, bank common and collective funds, registered investment companies, exchange traded funds, non-U.S. collective investment funds, and unregistered private investment funds. In addition, it offers overlay and other risk management services. Northern Trust Corporation was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for First BanCorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First BanCorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.