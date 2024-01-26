Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.84 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:NCLH)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research reduced their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Norwegian Cruise Line in a report issued on Tuesday, January 23rd. Zacks Research analyst H. Ray now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.84 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.87. The consensus estimate for Norwegian Cruise Line’s current full-year earnings is $0.47 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Norwegian Cruise Line’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

NCLH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Tigress Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Friday, December 15th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Friday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Norwegian Cruise Line currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.96.

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Performance

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $17.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.80, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.10 and a beta of 2.61. Norwegian Cruise Line has a one year low of $12.15 and a one year high of $22.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.79 and its 200-day moving average is $17.07.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.15. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 177.38% and a negative net margin of 2.60%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.70) EPS. Norwegian Cruise Line’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Norwegian Cruise Line

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NCLH. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,697,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,008,000 after buying an additional 1,031,053 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,144,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,632,000 after purchasing an additional 428,579 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 15.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,242,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875,079 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 4.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,087,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,683,000 after buying an additional 583,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,154,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000,000 after buying an additional 304,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.49% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

