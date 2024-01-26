NovAccess Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:XSNX) Short Interest Down 85.7% in January

NovAccess Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:XSNX – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 85.7% from the December 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,208,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NovAccess Global Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:XSNX opened at $0.02 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.06. NovAccess Global has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.25.

NovAccess Global Company Profile

NovAccess Global Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel immunotherapies to treat brain tumor patients in the United States. The company specializes in cutting-edge research related to utilizing a patient's immune system to attack the cancer. NovAccess Global Inc was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Chagrin Falls, Ohio.

