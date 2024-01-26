NovAccess Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:XSNX) Short Interest Down 85.7% in January

NovAccess Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:XSNX – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 85.7% from the December 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,208,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
NovAccess Global Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:XSNX opened at $0.02 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.06. NovAccess Global has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.25.
NovAccess Global Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than NovAccess Global
- How to Invest in Apparel Stocks
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- 5 best fintech banks to invest in now
- Video Game Stocks: How to Invest in Gaming
- What are fintech companies?
Receive News & Ratings for NovAccess Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovAccess Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.