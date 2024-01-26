NOVONIX (OTCMKTS:NVNXF) Trading Down 4.6%

NOVONIX Limited (OTCMKTS:NVNXF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 4.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.35 and last traded at $0.35. 33,776 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 85,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.37.

NOVONIX Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 17.04, a current ratio of 17.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.52.

About NOVONIX

Novonix Limited develops and supplies battery materials, equipment, and services to the lithium-ion battery market in North America. It operates through three segments: Battery Materials, Battery Technology, and Graphite Exploration. The Battery Materials segment develops and manufactures battery anode materials.

