NU (NYSE:NU) Sets New 52-Week High at $9.49

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.49 and last traded at $9.43, with a volume of 8026601 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of NU in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. New Street Research lowered shares of NU from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $8.25 to $8.10 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on NU in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.80 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded NU from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on NU from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.18.

Get NU alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on NU

NU Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $44.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.63 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.92.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. NU had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 5.26%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of NU

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MRP Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NU by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of NU by 1,232.5% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,833 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in NU by 37.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in NU in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in NU during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.73% of the company’s stock.

NU Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.