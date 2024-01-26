NuStar Energy L.P. Forecasted to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.22 Per Share (NYSE:NS)

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NuStar Energy in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 24th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.23. The consensus estimate for NuStar Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.76 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for NuStar Energy’s FY2024 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup started coverage on NuStar Energy in a report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of NuStar Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of NuStar Energy in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded NuStar Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on NuStar Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NuStar Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.43.

NuStar Energy Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NuStar Energy stock opened at $21.14 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 40.65 and a beta of 1.73. NuStar Energy has a 12 month low of $14.41 and a 12 month high of $21.52.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). NuStar Energy had a return on equity of 131.79% and a net margin of 18.29%. The company had revenue of $410.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.58 million.

Institutional Trading of NuStar Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NuStar Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 6.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 180,236 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 10,339 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 11.2% in the second quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 33,783 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 3,390 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 42.8% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 132,684 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after buying an additional 39,772 shares during the period. Finally, Fractal Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 33.2% in the third quarter. Fractal Investments LLC now owns 643,707 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,226,000 after buying an additional 160,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.35% of the company’s stock.

About NuStar Energy

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the transportation terminalling and storage of petroleum products and renewable fuels, and transportation of anhydrous ammonia in the United States and internationally. It operates through Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing segments. The Pipeline segment engages in the transportation of refined products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

