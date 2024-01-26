Nuveen Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:NDVG) Shares Up 0.2%

Nuveen Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:NDVG – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $28.27 and last traded at $28.25. Approximately 405 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 7,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.20.

Nuveen Dividend Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.61 and its 200-day moving average is $26.55. The company has a market capitalization of $9.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 0.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Dividend Growth ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nuveen Dividend Growth ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Nuveen Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:NDVG – Free Report) by 378.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,708 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,142 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.85% of Nuveen Dividend Growth ETF worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Nuveen Dividend Growth ETF

The Nuveen Dividend Growth ETF (NDVG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent ETF that primarily holds dividend-paying equities from around the globe. The fund utilizes the Natixis\u002FNYSE non-transparent model. NDVG was launched on Aug 4, 2021 and is managed by Nuveen.

