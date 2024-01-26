Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) Forecasted to Earn FY2028 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2028 EPS estimates for shares of Ocugen in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 24th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth forecasts that the company will earn $0.06 per share for the year. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ocugen’s current full-year earnings is ($0.30) per share.
Ocugen Price Performance
Shares of Ocugen stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.56. 503,846 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,473,996. The company has a market cap of $144.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 3.65. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.46. Ocugen has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $1.40.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ocugen
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ocugen by 108.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,153,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,207,000 after purchasing an additional 15,136,085 shares during the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ocugen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,215,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Ocugen by 199.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,789,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856,804 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Ocugen in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,850,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Ocugen by 158.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,131,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305,248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.50% of the company’s stock.
About Ocugen
Ocugen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the developing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, such as retinitis pigmentosa and leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410 and OCU410ST for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and wet AMD.
