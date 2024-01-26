OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) Major Shareholder Sells $220,384.00 in Stock

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management sold 9,700 shares of OFS Credit stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total transaction of $220,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 300,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,822,816. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Eagle Point Credit Management also recently made the following trade(s):

Get OFS Credit alerts:

On Monday, January 22nd, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 24,665 shares of OFS Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $558,415.60.

OFS Credit Stock Performance

OFS Credit stock opened at $6.94 on Friday. OFS Credit Company, Inc. has a one year low of $5.47 and a one year high of $10.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.09.

OFS Credit Cuts Dividend

OFS Credit ( NASDAQ:OCCI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.08 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that OFS Credit Company, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%. OFS Credit’s payout ratio is -666.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “neutral” rating on shares of OFS Credit in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on OCCI

Institutional Trading of OFS Credit

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OCCI. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in OFS Credit by 83.6% during the third quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 881,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,248,000 after purchasing an additional 401,164 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in OFS Credit by 372.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 386,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,740,000 after buying an additional 304,641 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of OFS Credit by 596.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 136,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 116,525 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of OFS Credit by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 108,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 31,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC bought a new stake in shares of OFS Credit during the 3rd quarter worth $760,000. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About OFS Credit

(Get Free Report)

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OFS Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFS Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.