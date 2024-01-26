Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA) Stock Price Up 9.1%

Omega Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMGA – Get Free Report) rose 9.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.95 and last traded at $3.82. Approximately 818,099 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 6,736,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OMGA has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Omega Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Omega Therapeutics from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.40.

Omega Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $210.63 million, a PE ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 3.80.

Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $0.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.75 million. Omega Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,802.89% and a negative return on equity of 107.79%. On average, research analysts expect that Omega Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Omega Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Omega Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $66,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Therapeutics by 167.6% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 6,267 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Omega Therapeutics by 137.2% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 5,480 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Omega Therapeutics by 8,145.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 10,019 shares during the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Omega Therapeutics

Omega Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The company's OMEGA platform enables control of fundamental epigenetic processes to correct the root cause of disease by restoring aberrant gene expression to a range without altering native nucleic acid sequences. It also develops OTX-2002 for hepatocellular carcinoma; OTX-2101 for non-small cell lung cancer; omega epigenomic controllers (OEC) for inflammatory lung diseases, such as neutrophilic asthma, acute respiratory distress syndrome, dermatological, oncology, and rheumatological indications; OEC candidates for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; liver regeneration medicines; and OEC candidates for patients with diabetes and other conditions to treat corneal epithelial injury.

