Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTLC) Short Interest Up 27,875.0% in January

Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTLC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 111,900 shares, a growth of 27,875.0% from the December 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 96,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS OTLC traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.04. 28,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,998. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.03. Oncotelic Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.07.

Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing drugs for the treatment of orphan oncology indications. The company's lead product candidate is OT-101, an antisense against TGF-ß2, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for pancreatic cancer and glioblastoma, as well as develops OT-101 for the treatment of various viruses, including severe acute respiratory syndrome and coronavirus.

