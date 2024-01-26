Oppenheimer Upgrades Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH) to Outperform

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $52.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective points to a potential upside of 45.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Bread Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Bread Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Bank of America cut shares of Bread Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Bread Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Bread Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.25.

Bread Financial stock traded up $3.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.63. The company had a trading volume of 711,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,436. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Bread Financial has a 1 year low of $23.19 and a 1 year high of $44.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.10.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $1.57. Bread Financial had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 21.09%. The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.68) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bread Financial will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total transaction of $579,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 343,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,969,004.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 389,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,418,810 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BFH. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bread Financial during the third quarter worth $155,419,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Bread Financial in the third quarter valued at $153,464,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Bread Financial in the third quarter valued at $52,807,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bread Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $34,438,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Bread Financial by 62.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,169,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,779,000 after buying an additional 830,855 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

