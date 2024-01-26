Ordinals Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.18 Billion (ORDI)

Ordinals (ORDI) traded up 11.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. One Ordinals token can currently be purchased for approximately $56.23 or 0.00134779 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ordinals has a total market capitalization of $1.18 billion and $277.38 million worth of Ordinals was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ordinals has traded down 14.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ordinals Profile

Ordinals’ total supply is 21,000,000 tokens. Ordinals’ official website is ordinals.com.

Ordinals Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ORDI (ORDI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ordinals – BRC20 platform. ORDI has a current supply of 21,000,000. The last known price of ORDI is 52.61506183 USD and is up 0.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 118 active market(s) with $248,218,050.49 traded over the last 24 hours.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ordinals directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ordinals should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ordinals using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

