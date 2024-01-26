Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Purchases 673 Shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,675 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 673 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AEIS. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $276,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,109 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,751 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,766 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Energy Industries

In other news, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,710. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 2,914 shares of company stock valued at $283,725 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. TheStreet raised Advanced Energy Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Bank of America started coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.44.

Advanced Energy Industries Price Performance

AEIS stock traded down $1.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $104.90. The stock had a trading volume of 21,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,953. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 4.16. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.86 and a twelve month high of $126.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.69, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.49.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The electronics maker reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.12. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $409.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.84 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Energy Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.24%.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, and high voltage systems, as well as radio frequency (RF) power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

