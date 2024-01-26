Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Hits New 52-Week High at $12.29

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $12.29 and last traded at $12.14, with a volume of 575702 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.89.

Separately, Bank of America raised Oscar Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.70.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.40.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Oscar Health had a negative return on equity of 37.51% and a negative net margin of 6.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.91) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Oscar Health news, insider Mario Schlosser sold 390,405 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.12, for a total value of $2,779,683.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,097.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Richard Scott Blackley sold 30,029 shares of Oscar Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.16, for a total transaction of $245,036.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 548,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,476,682.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mario Schlosser sold 390,405 shares of Oscar Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.12, for a total transaction of $2,779,683.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,317 shares in the company, valued at $408,097.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 437,227 shares of company stock valued at $3,161,751. 25.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN increased its holdings in Oscar Health by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 14,576,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,859,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430,032 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Oscar Health by 18.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,127,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,693,000 after buying an additional 2,211,743 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 10.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,397,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,528 shares in the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 4.9% during the second quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 8,149,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,688,000 after buying an additional 383,598 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Oscar Health by 12.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,207,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,852,000 after purchasing an additional 361,233 shares during the last quarter. 66.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers Individual and Small Group, and Medicare Advantage plans, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform designed to help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care It also provides reinsurance products.

