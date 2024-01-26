OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 8.011- for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 7.900. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.5 billion-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.5 billion.

OSI Systems Price Performance

Shares of OSIS opened at $134.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.99. OSI Systems has a 1-year low of $89.62 and a 1-year high of $139.90.

Get OSI Systems alerts:

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $373.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.29 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that OSI Systems will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Get Our Latest Report on OSI Systems

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other OSI Systems news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 18,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total transaction of $1,881,041.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 498,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,977,492.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of OSI Systems

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in OSI Systems by 160.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in OSI Systems by 305.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 718 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in OSI Systems by 3,585.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its position in OSI Systems by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OSI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.