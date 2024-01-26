Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) Short Interest Update

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decrease of 29.1% from the December 31st total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Pandora A/S Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS PANDY traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.60. The stock had a trading volume of 4,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,502. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.38. Pandora A/S has a 52 week low of $19.73 and a 52 week high of $36.82.

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $813.72 million for the quarter.

About Pandora A/S

Pandora A/S designs, manufactures, and markets hand-finished and contemporary jewelry. The company offers charms, bracelets, rings, earrings, necklaces, and pendants. Its jewelry material includes silver, gold with gemstones, stones, cultured pearls, and glass. The company sells its products through physical stores, online stores, and wholesale and third-party distribution in Denmark, the United States, China, the United Kingdom, Italy, Australia, France, Germany, and internationally.

