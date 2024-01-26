Patriot Battery Metals (OTCMKTS:RGDCF) Trading 14.5% Higher

Shares of Patriot Battery Metals Inc (OTCMKTS:RGDCF – Get Free Report) traded up 14.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$5.93 and last traded at C$5.85. 64,060 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 139,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.11.

Patriot Battery Metals Stock Up 14.5 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$6.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.96.

About Patriot Battery Metals

Patriot Battery Metals, Inc is a junior exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, and advancement of strategic and prospective assets to the benefit of its shareholder. Its properties includes Corvette, Hidden Lake, Golden Frac Sand, Eastmain, Lac Du Ceryl, and Pontax River. The company was founded on May 10, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

