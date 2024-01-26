Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.22 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Patterson-UTI Energy in a report issued on Tuesday, January 23rd. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now forecasts that the oil and gas company will earn $0.22 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.24. The consensus estimate for Patterson-UTI Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.12 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Patterson-UTI Energy’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.16 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.04). Patterson-UTI Energy had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 14.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also commented on PTEN. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.82.

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Up 1.1 %

Patterson-UTI Energy stock opened at $10.64 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.24. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $17.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Patterson-UTI Energy

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 212,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the first quarter worth $460,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 15.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 223,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,453,000 after buying an additional 30,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 1.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 601,506 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,311,000 after purchasing an additional 9,136 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Patterson-UTI Energy

In other news, Director Tiffany Thom Cepak sold 15,000 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total value of $176,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 107,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,261,414.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Patterson-UTI Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

