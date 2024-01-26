Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Sets New 1-Year High at $16.87

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $16.87 and last traded at $16.84, with a volume of 2754148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PBR shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. HSBC upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.96.

Get Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.99. The company has a market capitalization of $103.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.55.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $25.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.46 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 25.48%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.243 per share. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%. This is an increase from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.19%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 83.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,577 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,756 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 11.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. It also engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.