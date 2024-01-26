Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Director Acquires C$205,600.00 in Stock

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Free Report) Director Jean-Paul Henri Lachance acquired 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$12.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$205,600.00.

Jean-Paul Henri Lachance also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 19th, Jean-Paul Henri Lachance sold 35,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.90, for a total value of C$451,500.00.

On Tuesday, December 12th, Jean-Paul Henri Lachance purchased 10,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$11.30 per share, with a total value of C$113,000.00.

On Thursday, December 7th, Jean-Paul Henri Lachance sold 21,900 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.95, for a total transaction of C$261,705.00.

On Thursday, November 30th, Jean-Paul Henri Lachance bought 10,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$12.50 per share, with a total value of C$125,000.00.

Peyto Exploration & Development Stock Up 0.6 %

PEY opened at C$13.18 on Friday. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$10.38 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32, a PEG ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$12.60 and its 200 day moving average is C$12.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.27, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$16.25 to C$16.75 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. TD Securities increased their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. CIBC raised Peyto Exploration & Development from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$15.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$13.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$23.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Peyto Exploration & Development has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$16.23.

About Peyto Exploration & Development

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. in January 2011.

Featured Stories

