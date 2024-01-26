Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Director Acquires C$205,600.00 in Stock

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Free Report) Director Jean-Paul Henri Lachance acquired 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$12.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$205,600.00.
Jean-Paul Henri Lachance also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, January 19th, Jean-Paul Henri Lachance sold 35,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.90, for a total value of C$451,500.00.
- On Tuesday, December 12th, Jean-Paul Henri Lachance purchased 10,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$11.30 per share, with a total value of C$113,000.00.
- On Thursday, December 7th, Jean-Paul Henri Lachance sold 21,900 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.95, for a total transaction of C$261,705.00.
- On Thursday, November 30th, Jean-Paul Henri Lachance bought 10,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$12.50 per share, with a total value of C$125,000.00.
Peyto Exploration & Development Stock Up 0.6 %
PEY opened at C$13.18 on Friday. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$10.38 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32, a PEG ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$12.60 and its 200 day moving average is C$12.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.27, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.32.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Peyto Exploration & Development
Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. in January 2011.
