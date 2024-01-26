Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda Sells 3,703,703 Shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) Stock

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAKGet Free Report) major shareholder Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 3,703,703 shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total transaction of $29,999,994.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,755,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,420,222.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

Shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 420,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,761,960. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $46.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.79. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $13.19 and a fifty-two week high of $17.15.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAKGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 7.35%. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Takeda Pharmaceutical

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 282.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 330.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 110.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, immunology, oncology, and neuroscience.

