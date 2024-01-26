Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda Sells 3,703,703 Shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) Stock

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Get Free Report) major shareholder Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 3,703,703 shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total transaction of $29,999,994.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,755,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,420,222.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

Shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 420,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,761,960. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $46.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.79. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $13.19 and a fifty-two week high of $17.15.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 7.35%. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Takeda Pharmaceutical

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 282.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 330.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 110.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, immunology, oncology, and neuroscience.

