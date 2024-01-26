Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,317 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP increased its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 78.7% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 3,499.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 4,514 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Piedmont Office Realty Trust alerts:

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PDM opened at $7.38 on Friday. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.91 and a fifty-two week high of $11.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $912.98 million, a PE ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Piedmont Office Realty Trust ( NYSE:PDM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $146.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.66 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 9.53%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in major U.S. Sunbelt markets. Its approximately $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet. The Company is a fully integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with local management offices in each of its markets and is investment-grade rated by S&P Global Ratings (BBB) and Moody's (Baa2).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.