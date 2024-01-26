Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Shares Gap Up to $36.99

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $36.99, but opened at $38.10. Pinterest shares last traded at $37.80, with a volume of 4,470,657 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PINS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Pinterest in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Bank of America raised shares of Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.97.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on PINS

Pinterest Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.47.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $763.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $743.34 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 7.43% and a negative return on equity of 1.98%. Analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Pinterest

In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.52, for a total transaction of $70,629.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,367,600.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 134,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,026,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.52, for a total value of $70,629.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,367,600.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 60,237 shares of company stock valued at $2,150,187. Corporate insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pinterest

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in Pinterest by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 49,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Pinterest by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Pinterest by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 45,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Pinterest by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 4.8% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. 72.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pinterest

(Get Free Report)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.