Pixie Dust Technologies, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:PXDT) Lock-Up Period To Expire on January 29th

Pixie Dust Technologies’ (NASDAQ:PXDT – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, January 29th. Pixie Dust Technologies had issued 1,666,667 shares in its IPO on August 1st. The total size of the offering was $15,000,003 based on an initial share price of $9.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Pixie Dust Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Pixie Dust Technologies stock opened at $7.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Pixie Dust Technologies has a 52-week low of $6.30 and a 52-week high of $10.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pixie Dust Technologies

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pixie Dust Technologies stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pixie Dust Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXDT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 56,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.38% of Pixie Dust Technologies as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 62.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pixie Dust Technologies Company Profile

Pixie Dust Technologies, Inc, a technology company, focuses on personal care and diversity, and workspace and digital transformation businesses primarily in Japan. It offers SonoRepro, an ultrasonic non-contact vibrotactile stimulation scalp care device; VUEVO, a series of directional voice arrival detection devices for individuals with deaf and hard-of-hearing; and kikippa, an acoustic stimulation device functioning as a desk-top speaker.

