PotCoin (POT) Reaches Market Cap of $266,122.06

PotCoin (POT) traded 29.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 27% higher against the U.S. dollar. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $266,122.06 and $3.09 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.12 or 0.00160870 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00009782 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00014190 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000365 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000104 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002347 BTC.

About PotCoin

POT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

