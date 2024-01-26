Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) Shares Gap Up to $131.54

Shares of Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $131.54, but opened at $136.76. Preformed Line Products shares last traded at $133.40, with a volume of 3,552 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Preformed Line Products in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company has a market cap of $652.33 million, a PE ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $129.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.22.

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $160.44 million during the quarter. Preformed Line Products had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 10.60%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. Preformed Line Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.45%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Preformed Line Products by 215.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 68,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,106,000 after acquiring an additional 46,656 shares in the last quarter. EA Series Trust purchased a new position in Preformed Line Products in the 2nd quarter worth $3,665,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Preformed Line Products by 84.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,088,000 after buying an additional 14,363 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Preformed Line Products during the second quarter valued at about $1,811,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Preformed Line Products by 6.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 172,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,878,000 after buying an additional 11,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.74% of the company’s stock.

Preformed Line Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products and systems that are used in the construction and maintenance of overhead, ground-mounted, and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operator, information, and other industries. The company offers optical ground wire products to support, protect, terminate, and splice transmission and distribution lines, as well as bolted, welded, and compressed connectors for substations; and string hardware products, polymer insulators, wildlife protection, substation fittings, and motion control devices.

