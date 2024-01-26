Premier African Minerals’ (PREM) House Stock Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Premier African Minerals (LON:PREM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.

Shares of PREM stock opened at GBX 0.20 ($0.00) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £52.49 million, a P/E ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.08. Premier African Minerals has a one year low of GBX 0.15 ($0.00) and a one year high of GBX 1.04 ($0.01). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.24 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 2.54.

About Premier African Minerals

Premier African Minerals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, evaluation, development, and investment of natural resource properties on the African continent. It explores for tungsten, lithium, tantalum, fluorspar, potash, and gold deposits. The company holds interests in RHA Tungsten mine, Katete REE project, zulu project, and Tinde projects in Zimbabwe, as well as properties in Mozambique.

