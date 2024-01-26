Premier African Minerals’ (PREM) House Stock Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Premier African Minerals (LON:PREM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.
Premier African Minerals Price Performance
Shares of PREM stock opened at GBX 0.20 ($0.00) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £52.49 million, a P/E ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.08. Premier African Minerals has a one year low of GBX 0.15 ($0.00) and a one year high of GBX 1.04 ($0.01). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.24 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 2.54.
About Premier African Minerals
