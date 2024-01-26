Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.53 EPS

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.53, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Progressive had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 22.31%. The business had revenue of $16.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share.
Progressive Price Performance
Shares of Progressive stock opened at $178.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.69. Progressive has a twelve month low of $111.41 and a twelve month high of $182.35. The firm has a market cap of $104.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.37.
Progressive Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.92%.
Insider Activity
Institutional Trading of Progressive
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 109.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Progressive from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Progressive from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Progressive from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.56.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on PGR
Progressive Company Profile
The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Progressive
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Can Palantir overcome doubts amid triple-digit earnings growth?
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- AI growth propels semiconductor stocks to new highs
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Discover leads financial stocks higher, but is trouble lurking?
Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.