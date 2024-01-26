Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.53 EPS

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.53, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Progressive had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 22.31%. The business had revenue of $16.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share.

Progressive Price Performance

Shares of Progressive stock opened at $178.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.69. Progressive has a twelve month low of $111.41 and a twelve month high of $182.35. The firm has a market cap of $104.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.37.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.92%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Progressive

In other news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total transaction of $665,662.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,769 shares in the company, valued at $4,233,331.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total transaction of $93,251.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,725,350.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total transaction of $665,662.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,233,331.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 114,862 shares of company stock worth $18,747,693. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 109.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Progressive from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Progressive from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Progressive from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.56.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Articles

