Propanc Biopharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PPCB) Short Interest Update

Propanc Biopharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PPCB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, an increase of 11,900.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,035,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Propanc Biopharma Stock Performance

Shares of PPCB stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,135,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,127,949. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.03. Propanc Biopharma has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.26.

Get Propanc Biopharma alerts:

Propanc Biopharma (OTCMKTS:PPCB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Propanc Biopharma

Propanc Biopharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops cancer treatments for patients with pancreatic, ovarian, and colorectal cancer in Australia. It offers PRP, a formulation lead product that is in preclinical phase of development designed to enhance the anti-cancer effects of multiple enzymes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Propanc Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Propanc Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.