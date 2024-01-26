ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF (NYSEARCA:ANEW) Trading 0.9% Higher

ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF (NYSEARCA:ANEW – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $38.68 and last traded at $38.68. 66 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.35.

ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.07. The company has a market cap of $8.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56 and a beta of 0.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANEW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF by 240.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 105,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,216,000 after purchasing an additional 74,600 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,686,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF by 277.3% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 47,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 34,731 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF during the third quarter worth about $576,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF by 163.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258 shares during the period.

About ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF

The ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF (ANEW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks that benefit from transformational changes in peoples work, health care, consumption, and connection.

