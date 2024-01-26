Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 26.24% and a return on equity of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $413.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share.

Prosperity Bancshares Price Performance

PB opened at $65.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.30. Prosperity Bancshares has a 12 month low of $49.60 and a 12 month high of $78.76.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

Prosperity Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PB. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.27.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Prosperity Bancshares

Insider Buying and Selling at Prosperity Bancshares

In other Prosperity Bancshares news, Director L. Jack Lord sold 2,100 shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total value of $132,174.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,952,713.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prosperity Bancshares

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,298,310 shares of the bank’s stock worth $620,011,000 after acquiring an additional 40,530 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,888,314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $506,826,000 after purchasing an additional 917,381 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,642,426 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $531,682,000 after purchasing an additional 290,029 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 325.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,390,076 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $173,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,265,380 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,846,000 after purchasing an additional 43,584 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.70% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.