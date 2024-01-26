PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:BKRKF) Shares Down 4.4%

PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:BKRKF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 4.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.33 and last traded at $0.33. 34,650 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 73,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.34.
PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.35 and a 200-day moving average of $0.34.
About PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk
PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk provides various banking products and services in Indonesia, the United States of America, Singapore, Timor-Leste, Hong Kong, and Taiwan. The company offers savings, time deposit, and current accounts; mortgage, working capital, investment, franchise, and cash collateral loan, as well as supply chain financing and bank guarantee; and micro, consumer, small and medium, program, and other loans.
