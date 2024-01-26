PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:BKRKF) Shares Down 4.4%

PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:BKRKF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 4.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.33 and last traded at $0.33. 34,650 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 73,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.34.

PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.35 and a 200-day moving average of $0.34.

About PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk

(Get Free Report)

PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk provides various banking products and services in Indonesia, the United States of America, Singapore, Timor-Leste, Hong Kong, and Taiwan. The company offers savings, time deposit, and current accounts; mortgage, working capital, investment, franchise, and cash collateral loan, as well as supply chain financing and bank guarantee; and micro, consumer, small and medium, program, and other loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.