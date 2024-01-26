Putnam Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:PFUT) Shares Up 0.7%

Putnam Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:PFUT – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $22.27 and last traded at $22.22. 11,712 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 14,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.07.

Putnam Sustainable Future ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $184.88 million, a P/E ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.75.

Get Putnam Sustainable Future ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Putnam Sustainable Future ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Putnam Sustainable Future ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $392,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Putnam Sustainable Future ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $352,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Putnam Sustainable Future ETF by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 7,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Putnam Sustainable Future ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000.

About Putnam Sustainable Future ETF

The Putnam Sustainable Future ETF (PFUT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent fund that seeks capital appreciation by targeting US-listed companies with positive environmental, social, and economic development contributions measured by proprietary sustainability criteria.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Sustainable Future ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Sustainable Future ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.