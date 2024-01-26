PVH (NYSE:PVH) Reaches New 52-Week High at $124.14

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $124.14 and last traded at $122.92, with a volume of 246189 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $119.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PVH. TheStreet upgraded shares of PVH from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of PVH in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of PVH from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of PVH from $125.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of PVH from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.73.

Get PVH alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PVH

PVH Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $111.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.81. The firm has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The textile maker reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.16. PVH had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 5.76%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that PVH Corp. will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PVH Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th were given a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PVH

In other PVH news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 3,500 shares of PVH stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $430,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,432,069. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $430,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,432,069. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Martijn Hagman sold 18,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.69, for a total value of $2,186,541.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,728,274.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,440 shares of company stock worth $5,198,462 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PVH

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of PVH by 2,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 270 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in PVH by 10,839.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 36,758 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,489,000 after buying an additional 36,422 shares during the period. OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new stake in PVH in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,821,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PVH during the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in shares of PVH during the 4th quarter valued at $13,569,000. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

PVH Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, include branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.