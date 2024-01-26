Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS) Receives $9.25 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.25.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PYXS shares. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th.
NASDAQ PYXS opened at $3.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.05 million, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.09. Pyxis Oncology has a 1 year low of $1.35 and a 1 year high of $6.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.04.
Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.01. On average, research analysts forecast that Pyxis Oncology will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.
Pyxis Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies to treat cancers. Its immune-oncology product candidates include PYX-106, an investigational fully human immunoglobulin G1 isotype siglec-15 targeting antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, including non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) without driver mutations/translocations, breast cancer, endometrial cancer, thyroid cancer, kidney cancer, cholangiocarcinoma, bladder cancer, colorectal cancer, and head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.
