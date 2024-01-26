Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS) Receives $9.25 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.25.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PYXS shares. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th.

Get Pyxis Oncology alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pyxis Oncology

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Pyxis Oncology Stock Performance

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pyxis Oncology by 4.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,140,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after buying an additional 43,794 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pyxis Oncology during the third quarter worth $27,000. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC acquired a new stake in Pyxis Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at $650,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Pyxis Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Schulhoff & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Pyxis Oncology during the third quarter worth $44,000. 52.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PYXS opened at $3.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.05 million, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.09. Pyxis Oncology has a 1 year low of $1.35 and a 1 year high of $6.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.04.

Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.01. On average, research analysts forecast that Pyxis Oncology will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Pyxis Oncology Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Pyxis Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies to treat cancers. Its immune-oncology product candidates include PYX-106, an investigational fully human immunoglobulin G1 isotype siglec-15 targeting antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, including non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) without driver mutations/translocations, breast cancer, endometrial cancer, thyroid cancer, kidney cancer, cholangiocarcinoma, bladder cancer, colorectal cancer, and head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pyxis Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pyxis Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.