Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Halliburton Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:HAL)

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Atb Cap Markets reduced their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Halliburton in a report issued on Tuesday, January 23rd. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now anticipates that the oilfield services company will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.78. Atb Cap Markets currently has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Halliburton’s current full-year earnings is $3.45 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Halliburton’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.96 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.44 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.05 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.04 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.31 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Halliburton from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price objective on Halliburton from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Halliburton from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Halliburton from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.47.

NYSE HAL opened at $37.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.43. Halliburton has a one year low of $27.84 and a one year high of $43.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $33.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.02.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 11.46%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. This is an increase from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.99%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fortem Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,166,000. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Halliburton by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 19,513 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth about $425,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,648 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 3,226 shares in the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

