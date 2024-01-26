Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for KB Home Raised by Zacks Research (NYSE:KBH)

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for KB Home in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 24th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mukherjee now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $1.51 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.50. The consensus estimate for KB Home’s current full-year earnings is $7.52 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for KB Home’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.00 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.40 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.80 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $2.12 EPS.

Get KB Home alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on KBH. Raymond James lifted their target price on KB Home from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on KB Home from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on KB Home from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on KB Home from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on KB Home from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.18.

KB Home Stock Up 2.3 %

NYSE:KBH opened at $59.76 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.58. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.72. KB Home has a 52-week low of $33.92 and a 52-week high of $64.00.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 10th. The construction company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 9.21%. KB Home’s revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.47 earnings per share.

KB Home Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 4,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.86, for a total transaction of $294,990.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,297,785.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other KB Home news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 59,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.34, for a total transaction of $3,569,533.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,491,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,984,921.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 4,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.86, for a total value of $294,990.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,297,785.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 229,392 shares of company stock valued at $13,683,759. 4.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of KB Home

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in KB Home by 93.9% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,526,838 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $116,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223,612 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 125.5% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,077,861 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,233 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of KB Home in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,141,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of KB Home by 225.5% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 895,313 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,435,000 after acquiring an additional 620,238 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in KB Home by 1,871.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 615,588 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,734,000 after buying an additional 584,363 shares during the period. 91.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KB Home Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.