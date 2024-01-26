Q2 2024 Earnings Forecast for Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Issued By Zacks Research

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Commercial Metals in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 22nd. Zacks Research analyst S. Deb now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $1.13 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.45. The consensus estimate for Commercial Metals’ current full-year earnings is $5.23 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Commercial Metals’ Q3 2024 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.15 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.07 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.32 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CMC. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Commercial Metals from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Commercial Metals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.25.

NYSE CMC opened at $51.85 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.31. Commercial Metals has a one year low of $39.85 and a one year high of $58.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 18th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 17th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.79%.

In other news, Chairman Barbara Smith sold 142,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.89, for a total transaction of $7,124,591.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 213,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,645,478.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Commercial Metals news, SVP Stephen William Simpson sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,928 shares in the company, valued at $131,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Barbara Smith sold 142,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.89, for a total transaction of $7,124,591.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 213,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,645,478.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 204,500 shares of company stock valued at $10,183,360 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMC. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Commercial Metals by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,103,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $787,457,000 after purchasing an additional 272,913 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,226,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $550,481,000 after buying an additional 142,062 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,494,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $312,971,000 after buying an additional 1,367,997 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,506,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,834,000 after buying an additional 527,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the 4th quarter valued at about $114,477,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

