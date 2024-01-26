Q2 2024 Earnings Forecast for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Issued By Wedbush

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for D.R. Horton in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $2.93 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.03. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for D.R. Horton’s current full-year earnings is $14.10 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for D.R. Horton’s Q3 2024 earnings at $3.74 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.18 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $13.65 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.26 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $15.21 EPS.

DHI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on D.R. Horton from $155.00 to $192.00 in a report on Monday. JMP Securities increased their price target on D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.33.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

NYSE DHI opened at $141.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. D.R. Horton has a 52-week low of $89.05 and a 52-week high of $157.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $143.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.62. The firm has a market cap of $47.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.63.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 13.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.76 EPS.

Institutional Trading of D.R. Horton

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 13.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,684 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after buying an additional 2,771 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 10.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,075 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 21.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 300,024 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,425,000 after buying an additional 52,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at about $560,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at D.R. Horton

In other D.R. Horton news, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 1,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $185,589.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,759. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other D.R. Horton news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total value of $1,520,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,591,616. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 1,213 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $185,589.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,759. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,683 shares of company stock worth $1,764,908. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.63%.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

