Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Ingersoll Rand Inc. Boosted by Zacks Research (NYSE:IR)

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Ingersoll Rand in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 23rd. Zacks Research analyst S. Roy now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.73 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.71. The consensus estimate for Ingersoll Rand’s current full-year earnings is $2.77 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ingersoll Rand’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cfra boosted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.50.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of IR opened at $79.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.26. Ingersoll Rand has a one year low of $51.84 and a one year high of $79.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.40, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.94.

Institutional Trading of Ingersoll Rand

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 2.7% in the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 4,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $934,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,253,957.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $934,570.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,253,957.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 9,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.22, for a total transaction of $631,209.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,263 shares in the company, valued at $3,858,175.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is 4.28%.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

