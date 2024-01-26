Q3 2026 EPS Estimates for Workday, Inc. Lifted by Zacks Research (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q3 2026 earnings per share estimates for Workday in a research report issued on Thursday, January 25th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the software maker will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.73. The consensus estimate for Workday’s current full-year earnings is $1.31 per share.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 0.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Workday from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Workday from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Workday in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Mizuho upped their target price on Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $291.92. 350,403 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,268,587. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,218.17, a P/E/G ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $269.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $241.68. Workday has a 12 month low of $173.29 and a 12 month high of $298.00.

In other news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 4,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.89, for a total value of $1,237,717.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 155,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,283,410.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 4,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.89, for a total transaction of $1,237,717.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 155,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,283,410.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.89, for a total transaction of $886,743.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 546,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,354,086.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 392,775 shares of company stock valued at $107,780,173 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Workday in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Workday by 333.3% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 1,750.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 111 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Workday in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

