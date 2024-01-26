Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS) Cut by National Bank Financial

Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS – Free Report) – National Bank Financial reduced their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Capstone Copper in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 24th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.03. The consensus estimate for Capstone Copper’s current full-year earnings is $0.66 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Capstone Copper’s FY2026 earnings at $0.97 EPS.
Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The mining company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.02). Capstone Copper had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 8.15%. The firm had revenue of C$432.27 million during the quarter.
Capstone Copper Price Performance
Shares of Capstone Copper stock opened at C$6.80 on Friday. Capstone Copper has a 52 week low of C$4.40 and a 52 week high of C$7.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.55. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.57, a PEG ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.86.
Insider Activity
In other Capstone Copper news, Director Robert Gallagher sold 10,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.83, for a total transaction of C$61,463.45. In related news, Director Robert Gallagher sold 10,539 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.83, for a total value of C$61,463.45. Also, Senior Officer James Craig Whittaker bought 46,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$6.50 per share, with a total value of C$299,832.17. Company insiders own 18.76% of the company’s stock.
Capstone Copper Company Profile
Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company in the United States, Chile, and Mexico. The company explores for copper, silver, zinc, and other metals. It owns interests in the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Antofagasta region, Chile; Mantoverde coppergold mine located in the Atacama region, Chile; and Cozamin copper-silver mine located in Zacatecas, Mexico.
