Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Boosted by Analyst

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for Louisiana-Pacific in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 24th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub now forecasts that the building manufacturing company will earn $0.61 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.49. The consensus estimate for Louisiana-Pacific’s current full-year earnings is $3.03 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Louisiana-Pacific’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The building manufacturing company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $728.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. Louisiana-Pacific’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.14.

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of LPX opened at $66.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 43.46 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.18. Louisiana-Pacific has a 52 week low of $49.47 and a 52 week high of $79.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Louisiana-Pacific

In related news, CAO Derek Nelson Doyle sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.65, for a total transaction of $87,975.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,479.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Louisiana-Pacific news, SVP Michael W. Blosser sold 4,060 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $272,020.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,340,486. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Derek Nelson Doyle sold 1,500 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.65, for a total value of $87,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,479.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,873 shares of company stock valued at $581,966. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Louisiana-Pacific

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,254,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 716,251 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $50,732,000 after purchasing an additional 20,351 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $1,062,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,283 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Finally, Arvest Trust Co. N A acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $758,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through: Siding, Oriented Strand Board, and South America. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

